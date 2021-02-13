35ºF

Virginia Tech-North Carolina matchup postponed due to COVID-19

This marks the third straight COVID -19 related postponement to affect the Hokies

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young coaches from the bench in the second half of the Virginia Tech - Virginia Military Institute NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Thursday December 3 2020. Virginia Tech won the game 64-57. (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool)
ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday, the ACC announced that Tuesday’s Virginia Tech-North Carolina matchup has been postponed following a positive test coming from the Hokies program.

Virginia Tech hasn’t played since Feb. 6 when it defeated Miami.

This marks the third straight COVID-related postponement to affect the Hokies.

The Florida State and Louisville matchups that were scheduled for this past week were also moved back due to COVID issues with the Seminoles and Cardinals programs.

According to the Hokies’ schedule, as of now, their next game would be on Feb. 20 against the previously mentioned Seminoles.

