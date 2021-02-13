Virginia Tech-North Carolina matchup postponed due to COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday, the ACC announced that Tuesday’s Virginia Tech-North Carolina matchup has been postponed following a positive test coming from the Hokies program.
𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲:@HokiesMBB at @UNC_Basketball game on Tuesday has been postponed.https://t.co/wwyUJt22jr— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 13, 2021
Virginia Tech hasn’t played since Feb. 6 when it defeated Miami.
This marks the third straight COVID-related postponement to affect the Hokies.
The Florida State and Louisville matchups that were scheduled for this past week were also moved back due to COVID issues with the Seminoles and Cardinals programs.
According to the Hokies’ schedule, as of now, their next game would be on Feb. 20 against the previously mentioned Seminoles.