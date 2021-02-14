Region Championship Sunday: area schools vie for State Tournament berths

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday featured a slate of six VHSL Region Finals in our area.

In Region 1C Boys action, the Parry McCluer Fightin’ Blues defeated Narrows 39-29. They will travel to J.I. Burton on Wednesday for the Class 1 State Semifinals. On the girls side of the region, George Wythe defeated Parry McCluer 34-24 for the region crown. The Maroons travel to Honaker for its State Semifinal matchup on Wednesday.

In Region 2C, the Radford Bobcats are the boys champions after a 62-56 victory over Floyd County. Cam Cormany provided a spark with 28 points in the win. Up next is an away match up at Union for the State semifinal action.

Liberty Christian Academy is your Region 3C champs following a 79-53 win over Spotswood. Jalen Leftwich was a difference maker, dropping 18 first half points. The Bulldogs will play at Abingdon to start State Tournament play. It’s the second year in a row the Bulldogs have made the tournament.

In Region 4D, the unbeaten Pulaski County Lady Cougars didn’t miss a beat in their 70-19 win over Amherst County to claim the girls crown. They will host Loudoun County on Wednesday in the State Semifinals. Down the road at nearby Blacksburg, the Bruins came up short against Halifax County, 54-48. The Comets reach the State Tournament in back-to-back seasons, first final four appearance in over 4 decades.

The Region 5D girls matchup featuring North Stafford at Patrick Henry will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.