Patrick Henry girls basketball coach Mike Hedrick resigns

He has accepted a head coaching position in Atlanta

ROANOKE, Va. – Patrick Henry girls basketball head coach Mike Hedrick announced Wednesday that he has resigned from his position with the Patriots.

He has accepted a head coaching position in the Atlanta metro area.

In a letter sent to 10 News, he writes, “The historic success of our program for the last 4 years will forever tie me to the Roanoke Community and I will be forever grateful for my time on Grandin Road.”

Since 2017, Hedrick has lead the Patriots to four consecutive state tournament appearances, two final fours′s, and this year, a state championship berth.

In addition, his senior class has three River Ridge District titles and 2 Region 5D titles.

Hedrick’s ability to shape talent is not lost either, he has sent multiple athletes to play at the collegiate level.

