Liberty wins third straight ASUN Tournament Championship

Liberty defeats UNA to win its third straight ASUN Tournament Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Top-seeded Liberty defeated No. 5 North Alabama, 79-75 to claim the program’s third consecutive ASUN Tournament Championship.

ASUN Player of the Year, Darius McGhee, proved his worth by leading the Flames in scoring with 21 points.

The Lions had 4 players score in double figures, including Mervin James who finished with 16 points.

Typically, the winner punches an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. However, North Alabama is in year two of a four-year transition to Division I, making them ineligible for postseason play until 2023.

With the Lions advancing to Sunday’s title game, Liberty was already guaranteed a spot in the Big Dance.

However, the Flames still added to the trophy case by defeating North Alabama for the third time this season.