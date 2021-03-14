VMI beats Mercer 41-14, off to first 3-0 start since 1981

LEXINGTON, Va. – Reece Udinski ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and VMI beat Mercer 41-14. VMI is off to its first 3-0 start since 1981 and snapped a four-game losing streak to the Bears.

“I think that the running game helped us out with the throwing game. Teams are going to have to respect us in both aspects and I think that they were dropping back on the pass and our line took advantage of that and helped us run the ball,” said Keydets quarterback Reece Udinski.

Junior running back Korey Bridy rushed for 113 yards and 1 touchdown.

Head coach Scott Wachenheim said the team’s motto of being “Humble and Hungry”.

“Really proud of the way the defense played and the special teams I though stepped up and played their best game of the season and offensively I thought it was good to see Korey Bridy run for 100 yards.”

The Keydets defense continues to be relentless at adding pressure, racking up 4 more sacks to bring the season total to 16 through the first 3 games.

“In the offseason coach Clark and I got together after last season and really before the end of last season and said, ‘Hey we have to find a way to play better defense’ and you saw in the Chattanooga game that our kids really stepped it up and special teams and defense really carried the day for VMI football when we beat Chattanooga last season,” Wachenheim said.

“So we wanted to build on that and we knew that Furman and Wofford would be the favorite in the conference and we wanted to look at ways that we could play them better because we hadn’t played them well in the last couple of years and Coach Tom Clark, Pat Kuntz defensive line coach, Marshall Roberts our pass game coordinator, Kendrick Scott and Alec Lettl have come up with a great system that fits the personnel that we have at VMI.”

The Keydets rolled up 470 yards offense while holding Mercer to 170. Udinksi was 26-of-36 passing for 242 yards, including a 27-yard score to Leroy Thomas for a 34-0 third-quarter lead. Ethan Dirrim caught two touchdown passes for Mercer in the fourth quarter.