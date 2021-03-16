Roanoke Valley Sports Club hosts Washington’s Logan Thomas

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke Valley Sports Club hosted Logan Thomas on Monday night. The former Brookville standout and former Virginia Tech quarterback spoke to a room full of dozens, recounting his playing days on the high school gridiron and his journey to the NFL.

“This area will always be home to me. No matter what happens in my life, it will always be home,” Thomas said. “It’s what raised me, made me the person I am and I’m very thankful for everybody who came out tonight and who always supported me throughout my years. I really couldn’t ask for anything more-- all my years from Brookville to Virginia Tech to now with [Washington] Football Team. Super blessed.”

Many of those in attendance were either Virginia Tech fans and/or alum and came with memorabilia--helmets, pictures, player cards and more--to be autographed by the 2014 NFL Draft Pick.

Logan Thomas signs a Virginia Tech mini helmet at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club (WSLS)

The 2020-2021 season was by far the most productive for the quarterback-turned-tight end. Thomas said he played the most snaps he has ever had in his career, hauling in 72 catches for more 600 yards and a team-leading six receiving touchdown.

“I stepped in and they told me I was the guy at tight end and I took it upon myself not only to be hard on myself and good for myself but, to make this tight end unit be good too,” said Thomas. “I think as the year went on we got better and better but for me I was super blessed, super thankful to have the opportunity based off where I came in the past. I developed a good rapport with the offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks and had a pretty good year in return.”

Thomas was joined by his former high school coach, Jeff Woody, who now coaches at E.C. Glass in Lynchburg.

Former Brookville and current E.C. Glass head coach Jeff Woody speaks at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club (WSLS)

Thomas just completed his sixth season in the NFL, his first in Washington-- a place where he would like to be for years to come.

“I love being in Washington, I love being part of that team, love being with that coaching staff. I think I’ve learned a lot, taught a lot and figured some things out there and I feel right at home in Washington,” Thomas said.

“The culture in Washington is super special and it comes from head-down, Coach Rivera is special. Never batted an eye with everything he went through, doesn’t make excuses, just does what he does and I think that trickled down to the players.”