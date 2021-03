(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All RIghts Reserved.)

West Virginia guard Mile McBride (4) drives to the basket between two VCU defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in SIoux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)

The VCU vs. Oregon NCAA opener Saturday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, according to the NCAA.

Officials said the decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department.

In turn, Oregon will advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament, while VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play anymore.

According to the NCAA, it cannot disclose further details due to privacy issues.