Radford’s PJ Prioleau commits to Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. – Radford running back and all-purpose athlete PJ Prioleau announced via Twitter his commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound two-sport athlete has helped the Bobcats reach the VHSL playoffs in recent years.

He earned 2018 Three Rivers District and Region 2C 1st-Team honors. That same year, Prioleau also earned Region 2C Offensive Player of the Year and VHSL Class 2 First Team All-State as a running back.

On the court, Prioleau helped lead the Bobcats to a 30-0 record and a Class 2 VHSL State Championship during the 2018-2019 season.

PJ will follow in the footsteps of his father, Pierson Prioleau, who spent his college career in Blacksburg as well. Pierson was a three-year starter for coaches Frank Beamer and Bud Foster, before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1999 NFL Draft.

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: Pierson Prioleau #31 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after making a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (2009 Getty Images)

He spent 12 years in the league, playing in 160 games for 5 different teams-- including the New Orleans Saints with whom he earned as Super Bowl Bowl ring in 2009.

Pierson currently serves as the Director of Player Development for the Virginia Tech football program’s defensive unit.