New Patrick Henry fieldhouse becoming a reality

Roanoke, Va. – The countdown is underway to the completion of the new fieldhouse at Patrick Henry High School. The more than 12-thousand square foot, 2.4 million dollar facility will feature two boys and girls locker rooms that can convert to larger space. Also included in the massive building adjacent to the end zone at Gainer Field, are two indoor batting cages that the golf team can also use, two wrestling mats and a space for competition cheer as well. There is also a laundry room,a sports medicine room along with coaches offices. It’s been a long time coming, but players and coaches say it was worth the wait.

“They are working hard on the fieldhouse. You can see it every day when you show up for work, it’s really exciting and you could see it’s going up. And it’s very massive out there but I will be excited to get in it hopefully by next season, " Patrick Henry head football coach Alan Fiddler says.

“It’s been discussed since I’ve been here, so it took a lot of work and lot of really good people to get the project done,“ Fiddler added.

School leaders expect the fieldhouse to be complete by July 1st.