Liberty University extends men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay through the 2028 season

Liberty head basketball coach Ritchie McKay cuts a strand off the net after defeating Lipscomb in the Atlantic Sun Conference NCAA basketball championship game in Lynchburg, Va., Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Don’t expect Ritchie McKay to leave Liberty University anytime soon.

On Wednesday, the university announced that it’s extended the contract of its head men’s basketball coach through the 2028 season.

“I am very honored and extremely excited by the commitment that our President Prevo, Ian McCaw and our administration has made to our program,” McKay said. “Many are responsible for the upward trajectory that we’ve experienced, but especially our student-athletes that continue to pursue excellence in their pursuits. That being said, our hope is to continue to improve and compete at the highest level.”

McKay and the Flames have posted five straight 20-win seasons for the first time in school history.

In the last three seasons, Liberty has won 82 games, which is the second most wins in Division I during that span.

McKay has won ASUN Coach of the Year and NABC District 3 Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

Ad

McKay returned to Liberty as the men’s basketball head coach on April 1, 2015. He did previously lead the flames during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.