WATCH: Los Angeles sheriff announces cause of Tiger Woods crash

Authorities planned to announce Wednesday what caused Tiger Woods to crash an SUV in February in Southern California, a wreck that seriously injured the golf superstar.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles sheriff revealed the cause of a crash that left Tiger Woods seriously injured back in February.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously said detectives had determined the cause of the crash, but he would not release it, citing privacy concerns and a purported need for Woods’ permission to divulge information, the Associated Press reports.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff plans to discuss the findings of the investigation, including “causal factors,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.