Game-winning field goal advances Glenvar past Dan River in Region 2C

RINGGOLD, Va. – In a close-fought game, Glenvar beat Dan River on Friday night.
The 3-seed Highlanders won thanks to a field goal as time expired to beat 2-seed Dan River.
Next week Glenvar will travel to Appomattox County in the Region 2C final.
RINGGOLD, Va. – In a close-fought game, Glenvar beat Dan River on Friday night.
The 3-seed Highlanders won thanks to a field goal as time expired to beat 2-seed Dan River.
Next week Glenvar will travel to Appomattox County in the Region 2C final.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.