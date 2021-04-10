Sports

Game-winning field goal advances Glenvar past Dan River in Region 2C

Highlanders won 23-21

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
1st and 10
,
High School
,
Glenvar Highlanders
,
Dan River Wildcats
,
Three Rivers District
,
Dogwood District

RINGGOLD, Va. – In a close-fought game, Glenvar beat Dan River on Friday night.

The 3-seed Highlanders won thanks to a field goal as time expired to beat 2-seed Dan River.

Next week Glenvar will travel to Appomattox County in the Region 2C final.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: