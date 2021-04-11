Hamlin, Blaney dominating at Martinsville Speedway

ROANOKE, Va. – In the opening 42 laps of the race that were run on Saturday night, Denny Hamlin showed us that he had the car speed that could lead him to victory lane. When the race resumed on Sunday afternoon, Hamlin still had top speed and had just one challenger to worry about.

That challenger would be the driver of the 12-car, Ryan Blaney. He would pass Hamlin on lap 75 to take the lead and eventually a Stage 1 victory.

On lap 241, the caution flag came out after Cody Ware cut a tire. Another one came out on lap 251 when Ryan Newman and Matt DiBenedetto made contact in turn 2. Upon the restart, Ryan Blaney held the lead and would claim Stage 2.