Martin Truex Jr. wins Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

ROANOKE, Va. – Three times in the winner’s circle at Martinsville Speedway is nice for Martin Truex, Jr.

The 40-year-old who races for Joe Gibbs captured the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Sunday in a race that was resumed from Saturday night due to weather.

Truex made the winning pass with 15 laps to go that got him in the lead, and he held on from there.

In the opening 42 laps of the race that were run on Saturday night, Denny Hamlin showed us that he had the car speed that could lead him to victory lane. When the race resumed on Sunday afternoon, Hamlin still had top speed and had just one challenger to worry about.

That challenger would be the driver of the 12-car, Ryan Blaney. He would pass Hamlin on lap 75 to take the lead and eventually a Stage 1 victory.

On lap 241, the caution flag came out after Cody Ware cut a tire. Another one came out on lap 251 when Ryan Newman and Matt DiBenedetto made contact in turn 2. Upon the restart, Ryan Blaney held the lead and would claim Stage 2.