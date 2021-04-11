Rain, Rain go away-- NASCAR Cup Series race at MartinsvIlle Speedway to resume Sunday

RIDGEWAY, Va. – It was a highly anticipated race weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the historic track was looking forward to hosting 3 night races- the WHELEN Modified series, XFINITY Series and Cup Series. But it turns out the latter two will be day races on Sunday.

Heavy rain moved into the area all day Saturday, first delaying the green flag for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 to after 9 p.m. Drivers were able to race 42 laps before the red flag was brought out due to heavier rain coming over the track.

Considering the forecast for more we weather in the coming hours, NASCAR decided to postpone the race until 4p.m. on Sunday. Chesterfield native and the “Commonwealth Kid,” Denny Hamlin, will be in the lead when the race resumes.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series will also resume the Cook Out 250 at noon Sunday. They were able to race 91 laps on Friday night before the red flag came out due to weather also. Brandon Jones will be in the lead.