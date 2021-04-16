Glenvar football calm under pressure, prepping for Appomattox in Region 2C showdown

GLENVAR, Va. – It’s pretty unique that Glenvar’s Aiden Wolk is responsible for nearly all the points the Highlanders score.

“It really is a testament to his execution,” holder and wide receiver Nick Woodson said. “He gets the ball to the end zone however he has to, and then he gets into the field goal and puts up a lot of points for us every game, he’s a really good quarterback.”

That’s right, Wolk stays on the field to kick at every opportunity, something head coach Kevin Clifford says isn’t uncommon, but has definitely paid off.

“When a kid touches the ball every offensive snap, there’s a lot less pressure on a kid like that,” he said.

“Our team all-around does really well under pressure,” Wolk added. “We go around during practice going through situations like that.”

And practice pressure situations have definitely helped lift the Highlanders in a couple of close games as of late. Most recently, a second-half surge followed by a walk-off kick by Wolk to beat Dan River and advance to the Region 2C championship on Friday.

Ad

“I wasn’t even really thinking, I remember stepping back, looking behind me realizing there’s only three seconds, looking down and the ball is on the tee,” Wolk said.

For the fourth year in a row, Glenvar will meet the Appomattox Raiders in the playoffs. This time, the winner heads to the Class 2 State playoffs.

“They have really good athletes, really good coaches, so just all around that’s hard to beat,” Wolk said. “They’re really good football players. Really good players and really good coaches make a really good team.”

But after starting the season 0-2 and winning five straight to follow, it’s safe to say the Highlanders are a different team than they were eight weeks ago.

“As a team, we’ve gotten a lot better executing,” Woodson said. “A lot better with our plays, we’ve added a lot to our playbook, we’re a lot better team now than we were then, a lot more advanced.”

Glenvar will travel to Appomattox on Friday, kick-off is set for 7 p.m.