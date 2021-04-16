Radford, Va. – 1st and 10 news--of the coaching variety. Matthew Saunders steps down as head football coach of Radford. He compiled a 96-65 overall record in 14 seasons as the head man for the Bobcats., including 11 playoff trips in 14 seasons and a state runner-up finish in 2009 to Essex. Saunders tells me he will to continue to teach, but its time for someone else to be the head coach of the Bobcats.
Radford’s Saunders steps down
Bobcats were playoff bound in 11 of his 14 seasons at the helm
