Radford’s Saunders steps down

Radford, Va. – 1st and 10 news--of the coaching variety. Matthew Saunders steps down as head football coach of Radford. He compiled a 96-65 overall record in 14 seasons as the head man for the Bobcats., including 11 playoff trips in 14 seasons and a state runner-up finish in 2009 to Essex. Saunders tells me he will to continue to teach, but its time for someone else to be the head coach of the Bobcats.

