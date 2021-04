CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – In Region 3C, it’s the 3-seed that’s the champion.

3-seed Liberty Christian beat 4-seed Heritage on Friday night, 30-14.

LCA only led 16-14 in the third quarter but finished the game by scoring 14-unanswered points.

The Bulldogs will now travel to Lord Botetourt on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Class 3 state semifinal game.