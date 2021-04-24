Singer sharp, and unearned run lifts Royals over Tigers 2-1

Kansas City Royals' Brady Singer pitches to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Raj Mehta)

DETROIT – Brady Singer took the mound in the bottom of the first and struck out the side.

The Kansas City right-hander already looked like he was in a nice rhythm — and the way Detroit's Matthew Boyd matched him, this turned into a quick afternoon at the ballpark.

Singer pitched seven impressive innings, and the Royals took advantage of some defensive sloppiness by the Tigers in a 2-1 victory Saturday. The game was over in 2 hours, 10 minutes — the shortest nine-inning contest in the major leagues this year — although Singer was apparently too focused to notice.

“I had no idea how quick the game was,” he said.

Willi Castro homered for Detroit in the fifth, but that wasn't enough to overcome Kansas City's two runs in the top of that inning. Singer (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out eight.

Scott Barlow worked the eighth, and Josh Staumont pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save.

The shortest previous nine-inning game this season, according to the Stathead tool at Baseball-Reference.com, was actually the previous night, when Minnesota blanked Pittsburgh 2-0 in 2:17.

“You see the pace that was played today," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. "Both pitchers had great pace, and that comes with the catchers knowing what to call and having the pitcher in rhythm.”

