Caleb Farley not attending draft after positive COVID test

ROANOKE, Va. – He was one of thirteen players invited to attend the NFL Draft in person, but Caleb Farley announced Wednesday morning he will not be attending due to a positive COVID-19 test. In the video posted to Twitter, Farley called it “unfortunate news” but he is “feeling great” and is asymptomatic.

The former Virginia Tech cornerback is projected to be a first-round pick after becoming the first college football player to opt-out of playing due to COVID concerns.

This year’s NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland.