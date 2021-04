ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, Grayson County announced that Stephen James will be the new head coach for the Blue Devils football program.

James most recently spent six seasons at Pulaski County, earning an overall record of 44-23. In his final two seasons in Dublin, James led the Cougars to the second round of the Region 4D playoffs. He also had a stint at Fort Chiswell from 2005-2013.

James will take over a Blue Devils program that last appeared in the playoffs in 2017.