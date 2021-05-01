Partly Cloudy icon
Roanoke native Carlos ‘Boogie’ Basham Jr. taken by Bills with 61st overall pick in NFL Draft

Basham was a standout at Northside High School before attending Wake Forest

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
NFL Draft
,
NFL
,
Northside High School
American Team defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr., of Wake Forest (9), takes a break during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)
American Team defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr., of Wake Forest (9), takes a break during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Carlos ’Boogie’ Basham Jr., the former Northside Viking standout will soon be playing football on Sundays.

On Friday night, the Buffalo Bills selected the Roanoke native and defensive end with the 61st pick in the NFL Draft.

Coming into the draft, many believed Basham had a chance of being taken in the first round, but he was picked in the second round.

The 6-foot-3 defensive end played at Wake Forest.

Fun fact. Back in 2015, Basham announced his decision to play at Wake Forest live on WSLS 10!

