LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg had hot bats tonight leading to a 16-3 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals. Johnathan Rodriguez hit a 3-run home run in the 2nd inning to open things up to an 8-0 lead. The Hillcats struck again in the 8th inning, tacking on 6 more runs.

Pitcher Xzavion Curry gets the win in a 4 inning performance where he allowed just 2 hits, 1 walk and tallied 5 strikeouts.