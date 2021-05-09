Hamilton wins Spanish GP ahead of Verstappen

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, Pool)

At least Max Verstappen made Mercedes work for it.

Slower from the start, Lewis Hamilton needed his team to out-strategize its Red Bull rivals to maintain his dominance of the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen got a great jump in his Red Bull from second on the grid to beat the pole-sitting Hamilton to the first curve and take the early lead.

But Mercedes’ use of two pit stops to give Hamilton fresher tires down the final stretch paid off and allowed him to overtake the Dutchman with six laps remaining.

“I am beginning to love this battle we are having,” Hamilton said. “Red Bull has started incredibly strong. With Max, they have a championship-winning car. We have to bring our A-game every week.”

Hamilton followed his 100th career pole on Saturday by taking his 98th career win. He also tied Michael Schumacher’s mark of six victories at the Spanish Grand Prix, including the last five in a row.

After four races, Hamilton increased his lead to 14 points over Verstappen, who grabbed a bonus point for the fastest lap after switching his tires late having already lost the lead.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas steered his Mercedes to a third-place finish in another ho-hum performance from the Finn, who at one point was told by his team to not slow Hamilton down when he was chasing the lead.

