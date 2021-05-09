Clear icon
LEADING OFF: DeGrom returns from rest, Ynoa's 2-way threat

Associated Press

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A look at what's happening around the majors Sunday:

___

JAKE BREAK

Mets ace Jacob deGrom plans to return to the rubber after being scratched from his last scheduled start Tuesday with right lat inflammation.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner played catch and threw a side session Friday and came out feeling well enough to proceed with his first outing since April 28. He'll face the Diamondbacks and right-hander Riley Smith (1-1, 4.91).

DeGrom (2-2, 0.51) entered Saturday leading the NL with 59 strikeouts in 35 innings, against just four walks.

HELPING HIMSELF

Atlanta pitcher Huascar Ynoa is doing his best Shohei Ohtani impression lately, delivering on the mound and at the plate.

