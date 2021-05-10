Eichel refers to `disconnect' with Sabres on treating injury

FILE - Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel is shown during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia, in this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, file photo. Eichel is scheduled to address the media during an end-of-season session on Monday, May 10, 2021, for the first time since being sidelined by a herniated disk in March. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Sabres captain Jack Eichel questioned his future in Buffalo on Monday by saying there’s a “a disconnect” with the team on whether to have surgery to repair his herniated disk.

“I think the most important thing is just trying to get healthy and figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be,” Eichel said.

Eichel said he favors having surgery, while suggesting the team has a different opinion regarding the best course of treatment. He said he is contractually required to follow the team's recommendation on whether to have surgery.

“Obviously, I’m under contract with this team, and they definitely hold a lot of cards on what I can and can’t do,” Eichel said during a 25-minute, end-of-season video session with reporters. He had not spoken publicly since he was checked into the end boards by the Islanders’ Casey Casey Cizikas in the third period of a 5-2 loss on March 7.

“Things haven’t been very black and white,” he said. “There’s been some tough conversations, but I’ve got to do what’s best for me.”

Eichel also expressed doubt about his future in Buffalo, calling it “a loaded question.”

“I think I’ve got a lot of thinking to do this offseason. There’s a lot that I’ll have to consider,” he said. “But for now, obviously, I’m here, I’m the captain of this hockey team. My goal is to be available and to try to help the guys in the room and help this organization win hockey games. And I’ll continue to do that as long as I’m here.”

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams and interim coach Don Granato aren’t scheduled to speak with reporters until Wednesday.