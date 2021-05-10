The Latest: DC to allow full capacity for sports in June

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
As coronavirus restrictions ease in the nation’s capital, the Washington city government says sports stadiums can have spectators at full capacity as of June 11.
That will allow the Washington Nationals to let about 40,000 fans into its home games.
The Major League Baseball team said Monday it was granted a waiver by the city to expand its ticket distribution at Nationals Park to up to 36% of capacity as of Friday.
The Nationals currently are allowed 10,000 fans per game -- about 25% of what their outdoor ballpark holds.
As of last month, the NHL’s Capitals and NBA’s Wizards have been allowed to host 10% of capacity at their indoor arena downtown, roughly 2,000 people. That will rise to 25%, about 5,000 spectators, on Friday.
Both of those teams would need to make progress through the playoffs in order to reach next month’s date for full crowds.