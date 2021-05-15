Wizards beat Cavaliers 120-105, clinch East play-in spot

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35), forward Mfiondu Kabengele (27), center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Collin Sexton (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – Russell Westbrook got his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA’s career leader earlier in the week, lifting Washington past the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105 on Friday night and helping the Wizards clinch a spot in the play-in tournament.

Westbrook had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 183rd career triple-double and league-leading 37th this season. Westbrook joined Hall of Famers John Stockton and Isiah Thomas as the only players with at least 15 assists in seven consecutive games in NBA history.

Davis Bertans scored 17 points, and Rui Hachimura and Robin Lopez each had 14 as seven Wizards reached double figures.

Washington was 17-32 on April 5, but has won 16 of 22 to reserve their fortunes.

“I’ve been in the league a long time and when you’re 15 games under .500 you’re thinking, ‘Where are we going on vacation?’” coach Scott Brooks said.

Westbrook chimed in with a different take on the Wizards' postseason possibilities: “I never doubted it, honestly.”

Washington clinched a spot in the NBA’s new play-in tournament for the playoffs involving the Nos. 7-10 seeds in each conference. On Friday night, the league announced that both Eastern Conference play-in games will be played next Tuesday with the No. 7 seed hosting No. 8 in Game 1 and the No. 9 seed hosting No. 10 in Game 2. The loser of the first game will host the winner of the second game on May 20.

Washington, currently the No. 10 seed, improved to 33-38 after snapping a two-game losing streak and is within a half-game of Indiana and Charlotte, both at 33-37. Washington can still finish anywhere between seed Nos. 8 and 10. Boston has clinched the No. 7 seed.

