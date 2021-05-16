Bauer K's 10, Muncy has 3 hits as Dodgers blank Marlins 7-0

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES – Trevor Bauer threw seven shutout innings and struck out 10, Max Muncy had three hits and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-0 Saturday night to extend their winning streak to four.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner improved to 4-2 as he allowed only two hits and three baserunners. The right-hander retired the last 11 Marlins hitters he faced as only one baserunner reached second base.

It is the third time in nine starts this season that Bauer has gone at least seven innings. He threw 113 pitches, including 71 for strikes, marking the fourth time in the last five starts he has thrown at least 103 pitches.

Muncy had his second three-hit game of the season. The first baseman extended Los Angeles' lead to 3-0 in the fifth with an RBI single. He is 8 for 14 with seven RBIs during the homestand and has raised his batting average 42 points to .261.

Miami's Jordan Holloway (1-2) didn't allow a hit the first three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth. Justin Turner and Muncy started off the inning with singles and Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases. Turner scored when Chris Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk, which ended Holloway's night. Muncy extended the lead to 2-0 when he came home on Gavin Lux's grounder to second.

The Marlins, who are 2-4 on their 10-game road trip, were held to two hits for the second time this season.

Los Angeles extended its lead to 4-0 in the fifth when Taylor's groundout plated Sheldon Neuse.

The Dodgers added three more in the eighth. Pinch-hitter DJ Peters' bases-loaded single drove in two and Mookie Betts' sacrifice fly to center scored Lux.