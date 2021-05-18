Washington’s Kerrigan signing with Eagles

Ashburn, Va. – The Washington football team’s all-time sacks leader Ryan Kerrigan has agreed to a one year deal with an NFC east rival--the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kerrigan is a four-time pro bowl edge rusher with 95 and a half sacks in his career.

But Kerrigan is searching for more playing time after young talents Montez Sweat and Chase Young got most of the snaps last season. In addition, Washington drafted two more ends this year.

Kerrigan fits into a Philly rotation with veterans Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett.