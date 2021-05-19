Movin’ on Up: Local athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

ROANOKE, Va. – National Signing day was a big one for three schools in our area on Wednesday.

At Christiansburg High School, 14 student-athletes committed to continue their academic and athletic careers. It’s a group that athletics director Tim Cromer called special considering the challenges they’ve been through.

“Just really proud of this senior class because of what they’ve had to endure over the last 18-20 months,” said Cromer. “We were very happy that they were able to play and participate and I just think it’s a credit to them-- classmates and teammates that stayed in athletics and persevered through that time frame-- that they weren’t able to play.”

Christiansburg signees:

-Nick McCumsey: Radford University (Cross Country)

-Allison Sarver: Roanoke College (Cross Country)

-Evan Spaulding: Milligan University (Cross Country & Outdoor Track)

-Brady Barrett: Hamline University (Football)

