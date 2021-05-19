Clear icon
Sports

Pillar back on bench, banged-up Mets edge Braves on Nido HR

Paul Newberry

Associated Press

New York Mets right fielder Khalil Lee makes a diving catch on a line drive from Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA – Inspired by Kevin Pillar's return to the dugout, the New York Mets got homers from Jonathan Villar and Tomás Nido, an unlikely hit from Tommy Hunter and strong performances by a string of relievers to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Tuesday night.

Villar hit a two-run shot in the third inning, and Nido won it for the Mets in the ninth with a tiebreaking drive into the left-field seats off struggling Braves closer Will Smith.

One night after being struck in the face by a 95 mph fastball, Pillar brought New York's lineup card to home plate before the game, a gesture that brought a huge sigh of relief to both teams.

With his face swollen and badly bruised, Pillar still managed a smile as he shook hands with the four umpires and Braves coach Walt Weiss, who gave him a warm pat on the shoulder.

Pillar is likely to be out for an extended period, but the injury-plagued Mets carried on just fine without him.

Austin Riley and Freddie Freeman homered for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna tied it for the Braves with a two-out, broken-bat single in the eighth off Jeurys Familia (2-0).

But Nido pulled it out for the Mets with his second homer of the season off Smith (0-4), who had another poor outing. Edwin Diaz worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

Making his second career start, Atlanta rookie Tucker Davidson retired the first seven New York hitters before Hunter — the Mets batted the pitcher in the eighth spot — picked up his his first career hit by lining a clean single to left field with one out in the third,

