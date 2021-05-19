WATCH: Franklin County hands Lord Botetourt its first loss on the baseball diamond

DALEVILLE, Va. – Franklin County defeated Lord Botetourt 5-0 on Tuesday night. It proved to be the Cavaliers first loss of the season, while the Eagles improved to 7-1. Jared Wright hit a two-run home run in the opening inning for an early 2-0 lead. In the fifth, Preston Crowl plated two more runs on a double to left field. Lord Botetourt stranded runners in the late innings in the shut out loss.