Phil being Phil: Mickelson takes lead in PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – The image has become familiar over the years. Phil Mickelson holes a birdie putt and drops that left fist in tempered celebration as he makes his run up the leaderboard in a major.

This was Friday at the PGA Championship, and he kept right on going until he was in the lead.

Even at age 50.

Tentative on the toughest stretch at Kiawah Island as he started dropping shots by missing putts, Mickelson began to look ageless Friday in the PGA Championship with brilliant iron play and a pair of big birdies that led to a 31 on the front nine of the Ocean Course and a 3-under 69.

He had a two-shot lead among early starters, and if his lead held, he would be the oldest player to lead after any round of a major since 59-year-old Tom Watson had the 54-hole lead at Turnberry in the 2009 British Open.

“It’s really fun, obviously, to make a putt on the last hole, finish a round like that and then to have that type of support here has been pretty special,” Mickelson said.

Ad

The last birdie was from just inside 25 feet on the ninth hole, with cheers that sounded louder than the limited gallery allowed and carried plenty of hope that Lefty could become golf's oldest major champion on one of the tougher tracks.

The record belongs to Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship.

Ad

Ad

Ad