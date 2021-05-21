Trio of Titan soccer players sign to the next level

Roanoke, Va. – Hidden Valley unleashed a girls soccer onslaught Thursday as three teammates sign on to play college soccer. Titans co-captain Kayla Fedison heads to nearby Ferrum college.

She is a 1st team all-region selection. Jordan Gearhart is headed to Defiance College. She is also a member of VBR star-elite squad. Makayla Metzler will play next season for the Roanoke college Maroons. She’s been a class 3 all-state selection.



The Hidden Valley girls are a River Ridge power, currently undefeated this spring.

It’s a great feeling, we’re super excited for all three girls that are going to be continuing onto the next level. It’s very rare that you have three signings, especially in the Roanoke, Virginia area, but we’re super excited for their futures and yeah, all three players are contributors and we have a great senior class,” head Hidden Valley girls coach Cory Carroll says.

