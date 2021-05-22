Ferrum holds annual Hank Norton Memorial Golf Tournament

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Continuing a ‘Black Hat’ tradition, Ferrum College held its annual Hank Norton Memorial Golf Tournament at Botetourt Golf & Swim Club.

The tournament honors the late Hank Norton who was a long-time head football coach and athletic director. The event also serves as a primary fundraiser for the Panthers football program. Former Ferrum standout and NFL running back Chris Warren was on hand.

While former Giles standout Brian Mann was honored with the 2020 Ferrum College President’s Cup after graduating as an athletic and academic all-American

The Panthers say building on the program’s rich tradition is the key to future success.

“These guys, everyone that’s come before, they’ve built us to where we are now and so you kind of feel an obligation to hold up that legacy and make them proud and times change you know obviously but you got a hold onto that,” said Ferrum College athletics director John Sutyak.

Ad

“They get a first-hand understanding about what it means to be a ‘Black Hat’, what it means to be a Ferrum College Panther and I think when you’re able to tie those things together and get a real life example of what it’s all about and makes it a little bit more important to them,” said Cleive Adams, the Ferrum College football coach.

Ferrum is scheduled to open this fall on September 4th when they host Averett.