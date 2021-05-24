Injured Ramos not included in Spain's list for Euro 2020

Real Madrid alternate players Sergio Ramos and Marcelo, right, watch from the stands during the Spanish La Liga last round soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Pablo Morano)

MADRID – Sergio Ramos was left off Spain’s squad for the European Championship on Monday following a season plagued by injuries, a decision that means no Real Madrid players were called up by the national team for a major tournament for the first time.

Spain coach Luis Enrique said Ramos' lack of play recently made it difficult for the defender to be included in the Euro 2020 squad.

The 35-year-old Ramos missed most of the second half of the season after a series of muscle injures and a knee problem that required surgery.

“He will not be with us because he couldn’t compete during large parts of the season, he couldn’t even practice with his club,” Luis Enrique said. “It was tough. It was a complicated decision but it had to be made to benefit of the entire group. I felt bad because he has always been a player who gave everything he had, he has always been very professional.”

Ramos would have been a Madrid player on the list, and Luis Enrique said Dani Carvajal also would have made the squad if he was fit. The Spanish powerhouse finished the season without a title for the first time in more than a decade. It was runner-up to Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league and was eliminated by Chelsea in semifinals of the Champions League.

“I don't take that into consideration,” Luis Enrique said, referring to the players' clubs. “If Carvajal and Ramos were fit they would be in the squad.”

Other Madrid players who had been called up recently but were left off the list included Nacho Fernández and Marco Asensio.

Luis Enrique said he told Ramos about his decision in a phone call on Sunday.

