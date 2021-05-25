Falcons coach tight-lipped about Julio Jones' future

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, Julio Jones, talks with rapper 2 Chainz during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 120-116. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons began their offseason training program Tuesday without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap.

Rookie coach Arthur Smith was tight-lipped about the Falcons' options, but insisted that he doesn’t begrudge Jones for speaking his mind.

“We encourage our players to speak for themselves,” Smith said during an interview session dominated by questions about Jones' future. “That doesn't change anything for us. We understand our plan going forward. We've had multiple private conversations with our players. Those conversations will remain private on my end.”

After plenty of questions about the seven-time Pro Bowler who, along with Matt Ryan, has been the face of the franchise for the past decade, Jones brought the situation to a head in a brief interview Monday with former NFL star Shannon Sharpe.

“I’m outta there," Jones told the host of the “Undisputed” on FS1. When asked where he wants to play, the 32-year-old replied, “Right now, I wanna win.”

That seems unlikely with the Falcons, who are coming off their third straight losing season. Atlanta fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after an 0-5 start to a year that ended at 4-12.

Smith and new general manager Terry Fontenot have made it clear that all options are on the table as they attempt to rebuild the roster and deal with several salary cap limitations, which could be eased greatly by trading Jones.

After months of silence from both sides, Jones appears to be pushing for a resolution. In addition to his interview with Sharpe, a photo surfaced on social media of the receiver posing with the fan while wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt.

