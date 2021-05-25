Long season tests Miami Marlins rookies Chisholm, Rogers

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits a single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Even when Miami Marlins dynamo Jazz Chisholm was batting over .300 in mid-May, he knew what that meant.

“It’s a failing game,” he said. “You're not going to succeed all the time.”

The Marlins' other standout rookie knows that too. Left-hander Trevor Rogers has six wins, but his latest start Monday was a five-inning slog against the Philadelphia Phillies that resulted in a no-decision.

“When you're young and you’ve had some success, the game continues,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “The season is long.”

When it ends, the Marlins are optimistic Rogers and Chisholm will still rank with MLB's best rookies, and provide a foundation for the franchise as CEO Derek Jeter tries to build a perennial contender.

With a record of 6-2, Rogers ranks among the major league leaders in victories, and also in ERA (1.75) and strikeouts (70). Chisholm is batting .275 with an .817 OPS, five homers and eight stolen bases despite missing more than two weeks because of a hamstring injury.

The two 23-year-olds have different approaches — Rogers tries to keep his emotions under wraps, while Chisholm plays with a flair to match his blue hair.

Chisholm likes to sing, dance and talk on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Marlins veterans have urged him to chill, but in vain.

