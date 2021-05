ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday night, Franklin County defeated William Byrd 3-0 in a Blue Ridge District matchup in Vinton. Terriers ace pitcher and Virginia Tech commit Tyler Dean had nine strikeouts in the first 4 innings of play, while Franklin County’s Preston Crowl held the Terriers scoreless.

In Bedford, Liberty fell short to Amherst on the softball diamond, 3-2.