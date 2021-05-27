Lynchburg baseball applying tough conference experience to postseason competition

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg baseball team has clinched their spot in the NCAA DIII Regional after winning the ODAC. The 4th seed Hornets will face off against LaGrange at 6 p.m. in High Point on Thursday. The team is 34-13 overall, tied for the most wins in a single season in program history, and head coach Lucas Jones said they’ve been preparing for a regional all season thanks to the strength of the ODAC.

“The tenacity of every program in our league, week in and week out, and certainly in this postseason, the format of the best of three series, where two of the three we had to go to a third game against very good teams and very good programs,” Jones said. “Certainly Shenandoah being a top 15 team in the country, they’re there very year. We felt like that was a regional environment.”

“It really comes down to execution. We need to execute our pitches, limit our walks, limit our mistakes defensively,” infielder Avery Combs said. “If you give them opportunities to capitalize on those mistakes, then teams like LaGrange are going to pull away. If we can stay within ourselves and play our ballgame the best as we can, we will have as good of a chance as anyone.”