Tim Tebow 'has improved' since making TE debut with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tim Tebow caught touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew on Thursday, showing signs that reviving his NFL career as a tight end is far from a publicity stunt or personal favor.

Tebow essentially looked the part on a sunbaked afternoon that capped his first week of organized team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With team owner Shad Khan in attendance along with a media throng eager to see how the 33-year-old Tebow was adjusting to his new position, the 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback didn’t drop a pass and even made a couple of plays that surely got more attention than they deserved.

Tebow is hardly a polished route-runner and doesn’t appear to be a down-the-field threat. But anyone who thought he would embarrass himself by changing positions nine years after last playing a meaningful snap in the league probably would have been surprised to see him hold his own in a No. 85 jersey.

“It's 1 in 90 trying to make the team,” Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said. “He has improved. It’s all new for him. … That position’s trending upward; they’re doing a nice job.”

Meyer declined to provide much insight into how he plans to potentially use Tebow. There has been speculation that Tebow could be a goal-line and short-yardage quarterback or even line up in the backfield alongside Lawrence.

“I think it’s one step at a time and see what happens,” Meyer said. “Before you start having those conversations, you’ve got to feel where he’s at on the depth chart, etc. Obviously, it’s only been a couple of days. We have not had that conversation as an offensive staff yet.”

For now, tight ends coach Tyler Bowen — whose nickname, coincidentally, is "T-Bow" — is trying to get the much more popular Tebow comfortable at his new position. Bowen urged Tebow for “a little more tempo off the ball” early in the two-hour workout.

