William Fleming sends two to the college sports ranks

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday’s signing day at William Fleming had two student athletes committing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

Natalie Overstreet signed with Concord University where she will play soccer. The standout goalkeeper took up the sport just seven years ago.

On the gridiron, defensive end Tyriq Poindexter is heading to Lexington to play for coach Scott Wachenheim and the VMI Keydets. Poindexter hails from a military family and said the Keydets are a perfect fit.

“My dad is in the military, from a military background, so I kind of grew up with that discipline and structure,” Poindexter said. “So, I feel like it wouldn’t be as big of a challenge-- it’s going to be a challenge-- but not as big as one for an average person and they just have this brotherhood, tight-knit community that I just want to be a part of.”

Overstreet echoed those same sentiments in regard to choosing Concord.

Ad

“I want to be part of a big family as I am here,” said Overstreet. “Fleming has been great for me because I’ve been able to be part of a family but also I think at Concord we’re going to have a big family where our coach puts a lot of importance on character and who you are as a person.”