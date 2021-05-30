CP3, Suns beat Lakers 100-92, even series after Davis hurt

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton dunks during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams initially planned to sit Chris Paul for Game 4 against the Lakers. A persistent shoulder injury had reduced the point guard to a fraction of himself, and Williams didn't think Paul could help in a crucial game.

Paul changed his coach's mind in an emotional pregame conversation Sunday.

“He said, ‘Coach, let me start, and if you don’t think I’m looking like I normally do, then take me out and we'll have to go in a different direction,’” Williams said. “This is one of those situations that I had to trust the player.”

By the time Paul was finished orchestrating their superb second half, the Suns were headed in only one direction: back to Phoenix with a 2-2 series and greatly increased confidence in these playoff newcomers' ability to knock off the defending champs.

Paul had 18 points and nine assists, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder added 17 points apiece and the Suns leveled the first-round series with a 100-92 victory.

Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the second-seeded Suns, who took advantage of Anthony Davis' absence from the second half with a groin injury to reclaim home-court advantage in the series after two straight losses.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Paul was largely a non-factor in Game 3 of his first postseason with his new team, clearly struggling to put up shots with his ailing right arm. After two days in which he didn't touch a basketball, Paul looked better in Sunday's pregame workout — and then looked a whole lot sharper in the game, contributing 12 points and all his assists in the second half of the Suns' first road playoff victory in over 11 years.

