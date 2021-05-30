Cloudy icon
JMU takes down No. 8 Missouri, headed to WCWS

JMU heading to WCWS after beating Missouri (WSLS)

COLUMBIA, Mo. – For the first time in program history, James Madison is heading to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The Dukes defeated the Tigers 7-2 in a decisive game three on Sunday afternoon in the Columbia Super Regional.

No. 8 Missouri was held to just 4 hits off of ace pitcher Oddicci Alexander. Two of those were solo home runs, but didn’t do major damage thanks to the Dukes offense. They led just 3-2 heading to the top of the seventh inning when James Madison strung together four runs to increase the lead heading to the bottom of the inning.

