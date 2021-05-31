LEADING OFF: Rays-Yankees renew rivalry, Flaherty vs Bauer

Tampa Bay Rays players, third from left to right, Brandon Lowe, Joey Wendle, Ji-Man Choi, Diego Castillo and Mike Zunino celebrate a win over the Philadelphia Phillies during a baseball game Sunday, May 30, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Monday:

HOT STUFF

The Rays and Yankees renew their intense AL East rivalry with a Memorial Day matinee in the Bronx to begin a four-game series.

“They hate us and so it’s easy for us to get more excited to play those guys,” Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Thompson said. “It’s kind of how they’ve behaved in the past couple years with us pitching inside, with them throwing at our guys, stuff like that.”

The first-place Rays (34-20) have won 15 of 16 and are tied with San Diego for the best record in the majors. Meanwhile, the Yankees just dropped three straight in Detroit for the Tigers’ first home series sweep of the Bronx Bombers in 21 years.

New York (29-24) was outscored 15-5 with 36 strikeouts during the series and went 1 for 25 with runners in scoring position.

Rich Hill pitches for Tampa Bay against Jameson Taillon at Yankee Stadium.

