Liberty baseball heading to NCAA Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – The Liberty Flames received an at-large bid to the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

They will play in the Knoxville Regional and open play on Friday at noon against ACC Champion Duke. You can watch the game on the ACC Network.

The Flames recently finished as the ASUN runner-up after falling to Jacksonville in the ASUN baseball final over the weekend. They hold an overall record of 39-14, including a 24-2 mark at home this season. This will be the program’s seventh appearance in the tournament and second consecutive.

Virginia is also in the tournament and will open against South Carolina.

Across the state, ODU is also in and will open against ASUN Champion Jacksonville University.

Click here to see the full bracket.