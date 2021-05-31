Virginia baseball heading to NCAA Tournament

Virginia is heading to the NCAA Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2017

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers received an at-large bid to the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

They will play in the South Carolina Regional and open play on Friday at noon against South Carolina. You can watch the game on the ACC Network.

Virginia reached the ACC Semifinals before falling to eventual ACC Champion Duke, 4-2. The Cavaliers carry a record of 29-23 and are making their 18th trip to the NCAA Tournament, the first since 2017.

Liberty is also in the tournament and will open against Duke.

Across the state, ODU is also in and will open against ASUN Champion Jacksonville University.

