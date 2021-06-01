After plea deal, Virginia Tech’s Devon Hunter cleared to return to football team

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Devon Hunter is a Hokie once again.

On Tuesday, Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente announced Hunter has been cleared to return to the team.

Back in September 2020, the redshirt junior was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor charge in connection with a reported domestic assault and strangulation and indefinitely suspended from the team.

Last month, Hunter announced that he would be taking a plea deal in connection with his case.

As part of the deal, the two charges against him were both amended to two counts of simple assault and battery, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney for Montgomery County Mary Pettitt.

Hunter served two days in jail and he’ll be on probation for 24 months, during which time he must complete The Domestic Violence Alternatives Program, perform 100 hours of community service and have no contact with the victim and abstain from drugs or alcohol.

Here’s the full statement Fuente released announcing Hunter’s reinstatement: