Embiid leaves with sore knee, 76ers lose to Wizards 122-114

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after he fell on the court during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to what the team called a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their lead — and their chance at the franchise's first playoff sweep in 36 years.

With Embiid gone for most of Game 4, Bradley Beal's 27 points, Russell Westbrook's 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington's strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia's series edge to 3-1.

“Each guy thought they had to win the game for us,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said about what happened to his team's offense after Embiid departed. “You've still got to play right. ... Tonight we didn’t play right, on either end.”

Asked for more information about Embiid's knee, Rivers said, “I really don't know,” and added that some “precautionary” tests will be done Tuesday.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series is Wednesday at Philadelphia.

Won't be easy for that one to be as eventful as this one was, including the third-quarter sight of a spectator running out of the stands and onto the court before being slammed to the ground by a security guard — the latest example of NBA Fans Gone Wild.

“It’s actually embarrassing,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “Unacceptable.”

Nothing had as much of an effect on the outcome and, potentially, the rest of this postseason for Philadelphia, the East's No. 1 seed, as what happened to Embiid, who came into the night averaging better than a point per minute in the series.

